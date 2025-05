Happy Mothers Day

Spread the love

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Gukurahundi Genocide Victims and Survivors. Happy Mother’s Day to Women who reside at Mkhonyeni Village in Tsholotsho North. The fearless Women gather every year to hold a memorial service for more than 20 women whose bones lie in an unmarked graves. The Fifth Brigade shot and burnt them in four grass thatched huts in the presence of their children who continue calling for justice.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...