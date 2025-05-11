I Will Never Attend A Jah Prayzah Music Gig Again

Spread the love

Jah Prayzah’s Loyalty to Wicknell Chivayo Sparks Fan Backlash and Celebrity Rift

Harare – 11 May 2025

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Zimbabwean music sensation Jah Prayzah has found himself at the center of a firestorm after social media erupted in debate over his continued association with controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo—an alliance that has now cost him fans and ignited a deep rift within the local entertainment and activist community.

The spark came from a viral post by activist and influencer Jethro (@Brian__Jethro), who shared a photo of himself standing before a luxury Range Rover at Exquisite Motors with the personalized plate “WAGWIZI,” captioned with a blunt statement:

“It’s official, I’m distancing myself from Jah Prayzah. He is part of the problem. I have been in denial for a while but, now I’m done.”

The declaration struck a chord and quickly trended online, drawing hundreds of thousands of impressions within hours.

A Divisive Symbol of Power

The controversy stems from Chivayo’s high-profile gifting of luxury cars to entertainers and church leaders seen as allies or “praise agents,” even as his name remains entangled in investigations over suspicious financial flows and alleged misuse of state contracts. Jah Prayzah, who has previously accepted a luxury vehicle from Chivayo and continues to publicly associate with him, is now viewed by critics as compromising his artistic message and integrity.

While some social media users applauded Jethro’s bold stance, others slammed him for expecting artists to become political martyrs.

“Jah has five kids, 24 band members… he has to make choices that put food on his table,” said entrepreneur Mudiwa Hood, defending the singer.

Jethro later responded: “I think you are very correct, I stand to be corrected.”

Yet others doubled down, calling Jah Prayzah’s association with Chivayo a betrayal of the people.

“You want Jah to fight your battles while you do nothing?” one user fired. “Show us the way if you’re serious.”

Another viral tweet mocked the hypocrisy:

“No one discriminates against Wicknell’s pilot, his barber, or his PA… but it’s JP that shouldn’t eat?”

Artists Split, Fans Divided

The backlash has extended into Zimbabwe’s entertainment industry, with fellow artist Bruce Dormice siding with Jethro, tweeting:

“No smart artist compromises themselves like this and still thinks they are an artist with a message for the masses. No ways.”

Some fans, like @MightyManOfValor, welcomed the dissociation:

“Welcome to the light, chana.”

Others dismissed Jethro altogether, with @VictorMoyo572 bluntly stating:

“Enda iwe. Jah Prayzah doesn’t even know who the hell you are.”

The Bigger Picture: Culture Meets Corruption

This latest controversy once again puts Chivayo at the center of a cultural debate over money, power, and morality. As Zimbabwe reels under economic hardship and a failing healthcare system, Chivayo’s display of wealth—and those who align with it—are increasingly seen as tone-deaf or complicit.

Jah Prayzah, revered for blending traditional themes with contemporary sound, now finds himself torn between loyalty, livelihood, and a growing call for ethical leadership in the arts.

Whether the superstar responds remains to be seen—but for now, the hashtag #WagwiziCulture has become a trending indictment of celebrity silence and state-sponsored glamor.

Jah Prayzah did not respond to requests for comment.

-ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...