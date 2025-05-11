Man Brutally Kills Brother Over “Dog Fight Dispute”

By A Correspondent

A shocking incident has rocked the community of Ziyapenduka Village in Chipinge, as 48-year-old Amos Nduna stands accused of brutally murdering his brother over a long-standing feud sparked by clashes between their dogs. The brothers’ animosity, fueled by their pets’ constant fights, ultimately led to a tragic confrontation.

According to police reports, the fateful day began with a confrontation between the brothers while they were on their way to their properties. The encounter, triggered by a fight between their dogs, initially seemed to have been diffused. However, tensions escalated later that day when Nduna followed his brother to his banana plantation. It was there that the accused allegedly attacked his brother with a machete, striking him multiple times.

The victim’s body was discovered the following day by his household helper, who had grown concerned after finding the house locked. A search of the banana plantation led to the gruesome discovery of the deceased in a pool of blood. The helper immediately reported the incident to the police, leading to Nduna’s apprehension and the recovery of the alleged murder weapon.

Nduna appeared before Magistrate Cathrine Dzivanyika at the Chipinge Magistrate Court on May 8th, 2025, facing charges under Section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23. Prosecutor Tanaka Mufudza represented the State during the court proceedings. The accused has been remanded in custody until May 22nd for routine remand.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have urged the public to seek mediation and professional assistance to resolve conflicts peacefully, emphasizing the importance of avoiding tragic outcomes.

