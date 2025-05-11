Mnangagwa Coaxes Zimbabwean Students In Russia With Empty Rhetoric

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa attended Russia’s 80th Victory Day commemorations at Red Square in Moscow this past weekend and later addressed Zimbabwean students studying in the country.

In his remarks, Mnangagwa repeated familiar promises of support, telling students that the government is committed to their welfare and integration into Zimbabwe’s economic development efforts.

“The government will continue to take care of its citizens and create an environment for them to thrive,” he said, echoing sentiments he has shared at similar student engagements abroad.

He highlighted the role of science, technology, and innovation in national growth, calling on students to embrace these fields. “We need your knowledge and expertise back home to build our country. The future of Zimbabwe lies in the hands of skilled and innovative young people,” he stated.

The students took the opportunity to raise concerns around mutual recognition of qualifications, government support mechanisms, and access to start-up funding. However, Mnangagwa offered few concrete solutions, instead reaffirming broad commitments without clear timelines or actionable plans.

As has become customary during his international visits, the president’s meeting with students served more as a symbolic gesture than a forum for tangible engagement, with students leaving with more reassurances than results.

