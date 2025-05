Mnangagwa Fails To Speak Properly

In a development that casts doubt over the authenticity of his law degree, President Emmerson Mnangagwa failed to pronounce one of the most basic nouns in history and law subjects, the word tyranny. Mnangagwa was speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the first time since his last visit. During his last trip, Mnangagwa triggered a diplomatic war when he accused another SADC country of a war allegation. Video loading below

