Mnangagwa Halts NSSA Executives’ Lavish Perks

By Business Reporter – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stepped in to block an attempt by senior executives at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to award themselves exorbitant salaries and perks while pensioners continue to endure dire conditions.

The Corporate Governance Unit (CGU) in the Office of the President and Cabinet rejected a proposed benefits package for acting general manager Dr Charles Shava, deeming it inconsistent with public sector remuneration frameworks. The CGU directed the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to intervene and develop appropriate salary structures.

Dr Shava’s proposed package included a basic salary of US$15,730, a luxury house, fully paid international holidays, private security, and 100% school fees coverage for three children—perks far removed from the reality faced by pensioners who receive less than US$50 a month.

This development rekindles public outrage over NSSA’s history of financial mismanagement. In 2019, former Public Service Minister Prisca Mupfumira was arrested over allegations she looted over US$95 million from NSSA during her tenure. The scandal exposed systemic abuse of pension funds, leaving thousands of elderly Zimbabweans destitute.

Since 2015, NSSA has suffered instability marked by frequent leadership changes and questionable governance. Critics say such dysfunction has eroded the fund’s ability to serve its core mandate—supporting retirees.

The CGU has also flagged discrepancies in other senior staff contracts and ordered a downward review of benefits, citing Section 20(2) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, which restricts remuneration to a percentage of the entity’s operational budget.

While NSSA’s board insists the selection of a substantive general manager is ongoing, observers argue that without leadership accountability, pensioners’ plight will persist. The scandal underscores the urgent need for sweeping reform to protect Zimbabwe’s vulnerable retirees from elite self-enrichment schemes.

