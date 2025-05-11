Mnangagwa Now An Airborne President Amid Secretive, Costly Foreign Trips

By A Correspondent-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Moscow for Belarus following his participation in Russia’s 80th Victory Day commemorations held at the Kremlin’s Red Square on Friday. His next stop, Belarus, further signals deepening ties with Eastern European authoritarian states under the guise of economic cooperation.

Mnangagwa’s foreign trips, often kept secret until he lands, continue to drain millions in taxpayers’ money. The costs of travel for the presidium—including chartered jets, accommodation, and delegations—remain undisclosed to Parliament and the public, raising accountability concerns. Critics have labelled him the “Airborne President,” more seen abroad than solving pressing domestic crises.

In Moscow, Mnangagwa met President Vladimir Putin to reaffirm Zimbabwe’s alignment with Russia’s anti-Western bloc. Putin praised Zimbabwe’s support in multilateral forums and urged practical implementation of bilateral deals. Mnangagwa, in turn, lauded Russia’s wartime sacrifices and promised to deepen ties in mining, agriculture, and manufacturing.

However, beneath the ceremonial diplomacy lie deeper geopolitical interests. Mnangagwa has adopted Russia and Belarus as models for governance—marked by military dominance, surveillance, and media control. His admiration for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has led to several opaque deals involving his wife, Auxillia Mnangagwa, including alleged arms-for-minerals arrangements and agricultural machinery acquisitions that bypass parliamentary scrutiny.

Zimbabwe’s trade with Russia reached US$7.4 billion in 2024 against imports worth US$9.5 billion, reflecting a US$2.1 billion trade deficit. While authorities tout export opportunities in citrus, berries, and oilseeds, little benefit trickles down to the average Zimbabwean amid rising inflation and unemployment.

Mnangagwa’s frequent foreign visits, coupled with autocratic influences and non-transparent deals, continue to isolate Zimbabwe from democratic reforms. His government’s obsession with global alliances over local development reveals a regime more concerned with elite survival than people-centered progress.

