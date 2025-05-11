Top Zanu PF Masvingo Boss ‘Rigs’ Primaries

By A Correspondent – Senior Zanu PF officials in Masvingo are facing internal backlash amid allegations of vote-rigging in the party’s recent primary elections. At the centre of the storm is provincial secretary for commissariat Brian Munyoro, who is accused of manipulating the outcome in Chiredzi East’s Ward 4.

A petition dated April 26, 2025, signed by Fanuel Mhlatiwa, Philemon Muvhundi, Onias Makuni, and Nadia Chirhomo, alleges that Munyoro and Chiredzi District DDC PC Daniel Mawere brought pre-filled ballot boxes favouring candidate Austin Phikelele, who emerged victorious with 633 votes. The petition is addressed to Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, provincial chairperson Rabson Mavhenyengwa, and DCC chairperson Siyaki Mundungehama.

Eyewitnesses cited in the petition claim that some agents exited polling stations during voting hours and that additional ballot papers—some already marked for Phikelele—were smuggled in. The vote was controversially limited to a three-hour window, from 11 am to 2 pm, with many voters turned away. Petitioners allege this was done to allow party leaders, including Munyoro and Mawere, to rush to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), at the cost of voter rights.

When contacted by Masvingo Mirror, Munyoro declined to comment, citing party protocol. “We have structures in place. You can call the provincial chairperson for a comment,” he said. Mavhenyengwa, for his part, denied knowledge of the petition. “I told the national political commissar (Munyaradzi Machacha) that I know nothing about the letter. Why did they go to the media instead of attending our mobilization meeting?” he asked.

The Chiredzi East dispute comes as Zanu PF finalizes candidates for upcoming by-elections set for June 28. In Insiza North, Moses Langa secured a win in the primaries, beating over six rivals. Meanwhile, Zvarevashe Masvingise will represent the party in Gutu East after winning the April 16 primaries.

These by-elections follow the expulsion of Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa for “disciplinary issues” and the death of Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga in March. President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially declared both seats vacant through Statutory Instrument 44A of 2025.

While Langa’s victory in Insiza North appears decisive, it is taking place in a context of escalating factional fights within Zanu PF. The ruling party’s internal polls are frequently marred by vote-rigging allegations, candidate impositions, and intimidation—often reflecting deeper power struggles between factions loyal to Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Insiders say Langa benefited from the backing of powerful figures in Matabeleland South, giving him an edge in the primaries, which have become proxies for larger battles within the party hierarchy.

As the June by-elections approach, scrutiny will turn to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and whether it can ensure fair polls. ZEC has previously been accused of manipulating electoral processes in favour of Zanu PF, including the controversial 2023 general elections, which were plagued by delays, intimidation, and irregularities.

Opposition parties, including the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), are expected to contest the by-elections, although continued arrests of their leaders and activists point to a tough road ahead.

Sources: Masvingo Mirror / ZimEye

