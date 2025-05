Achraf Hakimi Wins 2025 Marc-Vivien Foé Award as Ligue 1’s Top African Player

Sports Correspondent

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been named the winner of the 2025 Marc-Vivien Foé Award.

The accolade, presented annually by RFI and France 24, honors the best African player competing in France’s Ligue 1.

Hakimi’s consistent performances and key contributions for PSG throughout the season earned him this prestigious recognition.

