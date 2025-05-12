Brian Badza, Cephas Chimedza Reunite After 17 Years

Spread the love

In a heartwarming reunion that brought back cherished memories of Zimbabwean football glory days, former Warriors and CAPS United teammates Brian “Marcopolo” Badza and Cephas Chimedza reconnected in Amsterdam this past weekend—17 years after they last saw each other.

The emotional meet-up marked the first time the two former football stars had been together since 2007, when both were actively playing and representing Zimbabwe on the international stage.

“After 17 years, I finally reunited with my friend today,” Badza shared in a touching statement on Saturday. “The last time we saw each other was in 2007. It was such a beautiful moment, full of memories and emotion.”

The reunion was made even more special as Badza also met Chimedza’s daughter for the first time. “I also had the joy of meeting his daughter for the first time. Truly priceless,” he added. “I’m sharing a few photos we took to remember this special day.”

The two footballers, once fan favorites at CAPS United and key players in Zimbabwe’s national team, spent time reminiscing about their playing days and catching up on life since their careers took them in different directions.

Their reunion serves as a reminder of the enduring friendships forged through sport—bonds that distance and time cannot easily break.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...