Chivayo Publicly Mocks Suffering Zimbabweans, Boasts Of Being A Billionaire

By A Correspondent

Controversial businessman and ZANU PF-linked tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has once again sparked public outrage after posting a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the letter “B,” boasting of his wealth while millions of Zimbabweans continue to endure economic hardship.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms over the weekend, Chivayo wrote:

“OUTBOUND… Take note the ‘B’ is for the inevitable BILLIONAIRE status that’s coming my way AGAINST ALL ODDS… Maka tangirwa ne dare REGERAI VAKOMANA…”

The message, filled with bravado, suggested that Chivayo believes his rise to immense wealth is unstoppable and immune to public scrutiny or criticism.

His comments have struck a nerve with many Zimbabweans who are grappling with soaring inflation, unemployment, and a deteriorating healthcare system. With the cost of living rising daily and basic services in decline, Chivayo’s flamboyant display of wealth has been widely condemned as insensitive and out of touch.

A political analyst said, “Chivayo’s comments reflect the arrogance of elites who benefit from state-linked contracts while ordinary citizens can’t even afford bread or access decent medical care.”

Many critics also accuse Chivayo of flaunting ill-gotten wealth, gained through opaque government deals, including controversial energy contracts that have yielded little in terms of results but reportedly paid out millions.

“People are suffering, and instead of showing humility or social responsibility, he’s out here bragging about billions,” one social media user wrote in response.

“It’s not just tone-deaf—it’s provocative.”

Despite mounting criticism, Chivayo appears unfazed and defiant, implying that no force or authority can derail his path to wealth and status.

His post ended with a bold message to critics:

“Regerai vakomana”

As Zimbabweans continue to question the source and purpose of such extravagant displays of wealth, calls are growing for greater transparency and accountability from those who profit while the rest of the nation struggles.

