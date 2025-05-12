Economic Turmoil Hits Parliament: MPs Unpaid For Months

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwe’s Parliament is facing mounting criticism after it emerged that legislators are owed over US$600,000 in unpaid sitting allowances, a backlog that stretches across eight months.

A government source confirmed on Monday that economic turmoil and delays in funding processes have left Members of Parliament without their entitled payments. Legislators, who are supposed to receive US$75 per sitting, say the failure to disburse their allowances is affecting their ability to meet basic financial obligations.

“The country’s legislators are owed over US$600,000 in unpaid sitting allowances spanning over the last eight months,” the source revealed. “Many MPs are now failing to meet their obligations such as paying their bills and utilities.”

The delays have sparked discontent among lawmakers, some of whom argue that the financial strain is compromising their ability to serve effectively. Although Parliament has not issued an official statement, internal discussions suggest that the crisis is linked to broader economic challenges affecting public sector financing.

Analysts warn that unless the issue is resolved urgently, it could disrupt legislative work and morale within Parliament.

The matter is expected to feature prominently in upcoming parliamentary debates.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...