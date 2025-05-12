Eunor Guti Full Speech After Wicknell Chivayo Car Grant

Eunor Guti Full Speech – Original Transcript



Bind us together, Lord, bind us together with cause that cannot be broken.

By bind us together. Lord, bind us together.

Lord, bind us together with love. Oh, bind us together. Lord, bind us together.

With that cannot be brought.

Can bind us together? Lord, bind us together.

Lord, bind us together with love.

Oh, bind us together. Lord, bind us together with cause that cannot be brought.

Can bind us together.

Lord, bind us together.

Lord, bind us together with love.



Oh, that is within me. We want to lift our voices this morning celebrating the goodness of the Lord.

He deserves our worship this morning.

He deserves all the praise.

We thank you for your faithfulness. We thank you for your goodness, Lord.

We bless your name, Lord Father.

We can be for you to worship and to praise you,

Father, we can be for you to worship. Worship and to praise you, our Father.

We count before you. Worship You, Lord.

To worship you.

Come to worship.

She I saw we come before song.

God, Oh, Shalom Shaka ya Shaka He.

This is Your church, Father God, this is your church.

This is your church.

And these are your children.

You know us one by one.

Speak to us. Father God, speak to us this morning.

Speak to us. Father God,

we thank You, Father God, that I say by the no ordinary anointing to break every power of darkness that may try to linger in this place,

I command you right now to get out in the name of Jesus Christ, as I pray the fullness of God in this place.

We thank You, Father God.

We glorify Your holy name in Jesus name. Amen, Hallelujah, Amen, amen, amen.







Amen, the joy and a blessing to be here.

I want to first of all greet our overseers who look up we will look at and shepherd us in all of the places that we are,

and all the team of pastors whom they are working with,

and all the overseers and the pastors, the elders, the deacons, the saints, in the name of our Lord Jesus, Christ, amen.

And we also want to greet our bishops, whom we have been having from the start of the anniversary at GCPD.

By the way, I am a member of GCP church. That’s where I belong.

My father used to say, I’m going to my church, CCPD, as a member, and so I’m a member.

When I get to CPT, I’m not only all those portfolios, I’m just a member who has come to worship God and also where I can and participate in what other members are doing.

So it’s a blessing to be here.

I don’t know what to say. I’ve seen so many exciting things here.







Oh, our father gave us a big God, a big God who changes the lives.

And we are here, and I know some are saying, what are you going to say?

I’m just going to say what He gives me to say, and that’s what I’m going to say.

But I’m happy to be here.

And I heard our overseer singing a song here that Baba used to sing.

And I said, Oh, I will sing one too:



He lifted me up from the deep miry clay.

He planted my feet on the King’s Highway,

and this is the reason I sing and I shout

for Jesus came down and He lifted me up.



If you read in the history that he used to come to Harare hospital and preach to their nurses there.

This is the song that he would first sing.

And then the nurses would say he’s singing. He’s singing, look with his glasses and crossover bells that way.

But the fruit was seen in Harare hospital because nurses were saved and they were not ordinary people.

Wherever they are, they are not ordinary people. They are leaders who are doing something.

We thank God that He gave us our father, the apostle and servant of God Ezekiel, the legendary…



Who, when he received the seed in.

That his mother was saying, I went to I went and I had some preacher saying, sinners will go to hell and burn with fire.

Others who were sitting with him, they didn’t take it seriously.

But to Ezekiel, the seed went right in that made him to have no rest but to seek and find who this God is and how he can escape from going to the hell.



And one day, as he was in the bush and saying, creator, if you are there and save my soul.

The presence of God filled the whole place from above,

and there was sweet music that was there, and as he listened, there was a voice that said, Fear not and sin not.



And he took those words and his journey that he traveled

until he went to be in glory with these words, fear not sin not, fear not sin not, fear not sin not, fear not sin not,

and demonstrating to us what sin not is.



We saw the holiness that was in him. We saw the truthfulness that was in him.

We saw the love of God that when you stood near him or sit next to him, or hear him speak,

you would think that I am the only beloved here because of the great love that was in him. Amen.

The great love that was in him. What was he doing?



He was demonstrating to us what the kind of seed that God had put in him and demonstrating to us that this is what we must follow.







We speak a lot about legacy.

The legacy continues, and through the legacy is continuing,

but we need to go deeper what that means.



Here I have a definition that says legacy is values,

stories, traditions, lessons passed down from generation to generation,

lessons passed down from generation to generation. And here we are. We have lessons from our father.



And during his last days, he spoke much about Philippians four, verse nine, and Philippians four, verse nine,

the things which you have learned, the things which you have received,

the things which you have heard and saw in me, these do and the God of peace shall be with you.



My mouth is going to be small, but I will try.

This scripture is not just to say to say it,

but what did we see in our Father?

We saw, among other things, godliness, godliness.



It doesn’t mean to say there were no people who were…

but he overcame and continued to show godliness.



In the places I would travel with him, they would say, Who is this man?

Who is this man who…

And then you would explain to say, this is the man of God. He is a prophet of God.

And then you say something—they saw the life.



You go into the small hotels that we were staying in,

and the owners of the hotel, with all the workers,

they would come and say, Who is this man? Who is this man?



What were they seeing? They were seeing the godliness that was in him,

and it is this godliness that we also saw in him.

And now he says, do it, and the God of peace shall be with you.



When we talk about legacy, it’s not just a hashtag.

We need to know how our father walked,

and all we also imitate him—how he walked.

And when we imitate him—how he walked,

then we will say truly we are carrying the legacy of our father.







He says here a lot of things, of course,

Forward in Faith church is controlled in heaven.



Forward in Faith church is controlled in heaven.

It is better when you sin to confess and make right with God,

because Forward in Faith is controlled in heaven.

If we can come back to the fear of God, God will do great things.

God will do great things if we can come back and stay to the fear of God that our Father showed us,

that he was told to say, fear not, sin not.



We are going to see God, the God of Ezekiel, doing great things in this church.

And he says, people must be taught the Word of God,

of which we are going to talk about,

a Christian who steals from other Christians must repent.



A Christian who steals from other Christians. How do we steal?

I’ve left my past and I’m doing something, and you are seeing that I am not looking at the past,

then you take something from my past, but you are a Christian.

Then our father says, must repent, must repent.



And he says, confess the sin that is troubling you.

If you have weakness in your life, don’t preach until you overcome it,

until you overcome it.



And he would say, it’s better to say these days, like I would say,

these days, I am fighting with the spirit of procrastination,

the spirit of procrastination.

As I kept on saying that, that spirit of procrastination finally departed from me,

and I don’t do the procrastination now.

Somebody said to me, I’m the now woman, the now woman,

because the spirit of procrastination was gone.



All this, we get it from our father. He taught us this.

We saw in him that he had no procrastination.



And he says, Everyone must be a soul winner wherever you are,

be a soul winner. Be a soul winner. Be a soul winner wherever you are.

Because our father was a soul winner wherever he was.

Have that burden, have that spirit of making sure that you don’t spend some days

without winning a soul to Jesus Christ.



I don’t mean those who come on the front when it is being preached,

but having your own, your own, your own whom you will lead to the Lord Jesus Christ.

Soul winning. Soul winning. Our father was a soul winner, hallelujah,

a soul winner.



You are not getting me. You are getting me on on Friday,

because I learnt from my father

and I cannot stay without speaking to somebody about Jesus Christ.



[…]



I believe we are many. I don’t like to see a cockroach in my house.

It doesn’t matter. It’s one cockroach.

I don’t say hi, it’s one cockroach. It’s one cockroach,

but it’s going to multiply and multiply and multiply

and fill the whole house with many cockroaches.



And so what do I do? I’ve seen this cockroach, I find something,

and let’s say it’s this book that I have found, and this is what I will do to the cockroach. I will.



What am I doing? I’m killing the cockroach, but the cockroach does not see me.

It sees the book.

It sees the book. If it was going to get angry, it would get angry to the book

to say, the book has killed me. Really, is it the book?

Can the book lift itself and go? Can it? No.



That shows that there was somebody behind whom the cockroach did not see.

But the one whom the cockroach did not see is the one who lifted the book

because he doesn’t want to see cockroaches.



[…]



Let’s now turn to Ephesians. Ephesians chapter six,

I want to help somebody so that you won’t go out of your church,

seeing people and yet they are not people who have done that.



Ephesians, chapter six, verse 10, from verse 10:

Finally, a final word. This was Paul after he was talking with many different groups,

families, children, servants and all that.

Then here he comes to say a final word,

be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power.



Be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power.



In other words, he is now telling this group to be strong in the Lord,

strong against the enemy, against what would want to take what was in them.

And then he says on verse 11,

put on all of God’s armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil.



Put on God’s armor. And God’s armor that we have is the Word of God.

This is why, when I have received the Lord Jesus Christ as my personal Savior,

is my inner man spirit-man who receives the Lord Jesus Christ as a personal Savior

and gets born again by the Word and the Holy Spirit.



Now this inner man spirit-man is a man who also feeds on food so that he can survive.

And his food is not this sadza that we eat,

but his food is the Word of God.

This is why it is very important for me to read the Word of God every day,

because as I am reading it, I am feeding the inner man.

That is his food. He does not drink Coca-Cola. He does not eat what this flesh eats.



[…]



For we are not fighting against flesh and blood enemies,

but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world,

against mighty powers in this dark world,

against evil spirits in the heavenly places.



We have come to get the answer now that now we have said, it’s not this book

that has killed the cockroach.



They say, I’m the cockroach. It’s not this book that has killed the cockroach,

but somebody lifted the book, somebody who is not flesh and blood.



Are we hearing that? Who is not flesh and blood

has lifted the book to go and fight the cockroach,

or to destroy the cockroach,

but he is not flesh and blood.



Yes, the Bible tells us that, for we don’t wrestle against flesh and blood,

but against powers, against rulers of darkness,

against spiritual wickedness in high places—

and all those they belong to the devil,

which means to say, the one who has lifted the book is the messenger of the devil,

and not flesh and blood.







I’m not going to change today.

The choir master, the way he spoke to me, I don’t like it. He scolded me. I’m not going.

I’m not—if I go, I’m not going to sing. I’ll just sit in the bench. It’s not the choir master.

It’s not him. Choir master is flesh and blood.



Are we getting it? For choir master is the flesh and blood,

but there’s somebody behind who has used the choir master like the book we’re talking about.

Choir master is the book.



Know it today. Know it from today. That it is not flesh and blood.

It’s not flesh and blood,

but it is spiritual wickedness in high places, the messengers of the devil

that he uses because he sees that what you are doing,

you are destroying his kingdom.



[…]



So we can only escape when we read the Word of God,

not visiting the Word, but really reading it like we eat sadza.

And as we do that, the Word will cleanse us. The Word will take away all the dirt.

The Word will make us to have truth where there is a character in my life that is not good.



The Word of God will go there and cleanse me and wash me and make me to be somebody.

When I’m reading it, the Holy Spirit speaks to me to say,

“Do you know that you are full of anger?”

You are full of anger. I don’t want you to have that anger.



And what do I do?

I know myself—I often do it—I put the Bible aside and I cry before God.

When the Holy Spirit has shown me something in my life, I cry.



And as we go and continue with the journey,

it means to say those things will be done with and they won’t be in my life.



But that was our point. It’s not flesh and blood that has offended me.

Flesh and blood was just an instrument of which I need to forgive.



I need to forgive—and not forgive from the mouth, but forgive from the heart.

Forgive from the heart.



Matthew 18:35:

So my Father will do also to you if you do not from your heart forgive your brother who has wronged you.



I forgive from the heart, but many forgiveness, like I used to do,

I would forgive with the mouth: “Yes, I’ve forgiven. I’m a Christian. I’ve forgiven.”



But how did I know it was from the mouth and not the heart?



When something similar happens and when I see the person,

there would be a ball inside that would rise up here.

A ball of anger, which was very painful, and tears would be running down—

“She did this to me!” But I said I forgave…



No. That was forgiveness from the mouth.



But when I forgave from the heart—there was nothing left here.

I was able to pray for that person and to bless that person.

And when I saw that person, there was no ball of anger that rose again.

It was flat and sweet because I had forgiven.



Stay there.

The book is not your problem,

because the book is flesh and blood.

But the one who was holding the book is the one we need to conquer—through the Word of God.







Resist the enemy in time of evil. Then after the battle, you will be standing firm.

Here I am, something has happened, and I realize that that something is the devil who wants to take me away from my rightful place.

And this is what I will do. I will fight not with this, but with the Word of God, as I am praying and declaring and saying,

“No, this will not happen to me. I am more than a conqueror.”



The Word of God says, “So shall my word be that goes forth out of my mouth; it shall not return unto me void,

but it shall accomplish what I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.”



So I will say the scriptures and say, “I have hidden the Word of God,”

Psalms 119:11, “Thy word have I hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against thee.”



Maybe it’s something that is wanting you to sin,

then you tell it the Word of God and say, “No, I am a child of God.” Hallelujah. Hallelujah.



Are we getting it?



Because what I’m saying is true.

There are some here, some of us, who have dropped what they were doing because so and so said this to me,

and there are some who have said, “I will just go and sit in the church.”

And some said, “No, I’m not even going to that church.”



And I said, “The church is not bad. We the people came, and we the people—”

the devil uses us to destroy one another without us knowing what is happening.



And the only answer that we are given here is to read the Word of God

and to put on every piece of God’s armor so you will resist the enemy in time of evil.

Then after the battle, you will be standing firm.



And it says, “Resist the devil, and he will flee.” He will run away.



This is why we need to read the Word of God.

The Word of God gives us victory. Hallelujah. The Word of God gives us victory.



As I am talking like this, there are others who don’t speak to each other now,

and you don’t show that you don’t want to speak to them—all you do is just walk by,

like you’re going for something special, but you don’t want to speak to them.



The Kingdom of God is not just talk. It’s the Word.



The Kingdom of God is not just talking,

but you read the Word of God, and the Holy Spirit reveals to you what is in the Word.

The riches that are in the Word, you get them by faith in you,

and you begin now to act like the Word says.



That’s what our father did.



This is why, when he went to his home and said, “Eureka! Eureka! I found it.”

He found it in the Word of God that he was reading.



We can be preached to, the Kingdom of God so many times, and hands laid upon us so many times,

but if we don’t read the Word of God, we will not arise.



[…]



You are getting me. On Friday, I learnt from my father

and I cannot stay without speaking to somebody about Jesus Christ.



So a group called me. They wanted to interview me. There were 14 of them.

And we went into the office, and I said to them, “After I’ve told you what you came for,

I want you to also listen to me, to what I have to tell you.” And they said, “Yes.”



And after the interview, I said, “Now, it’s my time. You sit down so we can talk.”

And I began to talk to them about Jesus Christ,

about this God whom our father Ezekiel gave us,

what He does when He has come into your heart, into your life, and what you gain from Him.



As I was talking, and giving my testimony, I said, “You too can be changed and become somebody who is new.”

And when I said, “Now I want you to receive the Lord Jesus Christ. How many are ready?”

All of them raised up their hands.



And I said, “Follow after me this prayer.” And I did it.

And after that, they came forward. I prayed for each and every one of them.



And I gave all those people to the overseer of Braeside,

and they wrote the decision cards, and I said,

“When I need to know about them, I will come to you overseer. These souls—make sure they are kept.”



And you know what happened? When they left that place, they were so happy.

Their faces had changed because the light had entered into them.



We must be soul winners. Soul winners.



[…]



Even during the walkathon and aerobics, I didn’t just exercise.

Some “big fish” came to me and were talking—I don’t know what they wanted.

And I said to them, “You saw our father, whom we are remembering through this walkathon,

and you touched his body. You were favored by God to do that.”



Because many people wanted to touch his body and couldn’t, but you did.

And God was saying, “I need you to worship me.”



At the end I said, “Where do you live?”

One said “Greendale,” and another said “Waterfalls.”



And I found Pastor Takuswa and said, “This one lives in Greendale. Take him to church.”

And he said, “I will take this one too and show him the pastor who will shepherd him.”



And now they are in church—enjoying the God our father gave us. Hallelujah.







God gave us—or put us in—a very good church:

Forward in Faith.

A church that God started through His servant.

And it’s a church. It’s a church with no sin.

It’s a church with no hatred. It’s a church with no other things you can think of.

But it’s a **pure church of God**.



And we, all of us—God located us and planted us in this very good, pure church.

Full of love.



We came in here as individuals.

Some say, “We were born in this church.”

Let me correct you: **You were not born in this church.**



It’s only that your mother was pregnant while she was in this church.

But then, for you to be truly born here, to go to maternity and be recognized now that you are planted in this church—

you had to receive the Lord Jesus Christ as your personal Savior.



So nobody was born here.



We all came to a church that is good, to a church that is pure.

And now—we who came to a pure church are the ones who are fighting against each other.



We’re not using fists like this—but we are using **words**.

Someone will say: “I’ve been offended.”

Have you heard those words? “I’ve been offended.”



And if you say, “I’ve been offended,”

that’s not your cue to say: “I’m going out of church.”



Because there is **nothing wrong** with the church.

The church is good on its own. It’s pure on its own.



We are the comers. We came.

And we are the ones who offend one another.



Whether it’s the Archbishop, whether it is the bishop,

whether it is the overseer, whether it is the GP,

whether it is the evangelist, elder, deacon, believer—**we all came** into this church.



And this church is **very good**—pure—because it was from God.



Are you traveling with me?



So then you say, “I’ve been offended!”

But by who?



If you say it’s not the overseer, not the bishop, not the elder, not the deacon—**who then?**



Who caused you to say, “I’m going out of church”?



I say to you: **Don’t go out.**

Because the church itself is good.



I will now show you who offends you.



—



Let’s go back to the **book and cockroach analogy.**



Remember, the cockroach is offended by the book.

But the book did not act on its own. Someone lifted the book.



It’s the **one behind the book**—unseen by the cockroach—who hit it.



So also, when you’re offended in church, the person who offends you is **just the book.**

The one behind—the real enemy—is the devil.



We do not wrestle against **flesh and blood**.



So whether it is the choir master, the overseer, the bishop—whoever it is—

they are flesh and blood. They are books.



They were **used** by a power you cannot see to hit you.

That power is the devil.



So when you leave church or stop serving because of offense,

you are making the same mistake as the cockroach getting angry at the book.



—



**So what should we do?**



We forgive.

Not from the mouth. But from the heart.

And we stay in the church.

Because **there is nothing wrong with the church**.



We are to love each other.



Even if someone is used as a book to hit you, you say:

“No, it’s not her. The devil used her.”

And you **forgive**. And you **love**.



Forgive from the heart. Love from the heart.



This is the love we saw in our father.

A love that did not discriminate.



And when we have that love, many people will come.

Because they will sense that love.



We came because we sensed that love.

And they will come because they sense that love.



But that love is not a cheap love.

It’s a love that forgives even offenses.

It’s a love that cleans the spirit and continues to worship and praise God.



—



And when we know this truth, we will not have enemies in the church.

We will pray for people—not for bad things—but for good things.



The legacy tells us:

**Continue with this love.**

So that many people can come.



Hallelujah!







I will have the burden that my father had—the burden of soul winning.



Spending a week and not talking to any soul—there’s something wrong.

Let’s pray for the burden that was in our father.



It doesn’t matter if he was in a plane—he would sit next to someone,

and by the time they landed, that person would be a Christian.



Because he had a burden for souls.



If he had a burden for souls, and we are following him and imitating him,

let’s also have that burden.



Soul winning. Soul winning.



You ask, “How do I do it?”



At your workplace—walk with someone. Befriend someone. Love someone.

Not romantic love—**godly love.**



And when you meet that someone,

tell them what happened to you.

How you were. What God did in your life.



And you’ll find they’ll say, “Me too. How can I be like you?”



Then you lead them to the Lord Jesus Christ.



Soul winning.

Soul winning.

Soul winning.



As we continue the legacy—**let’s do what our father was doing.**



—



Let’s love the people.

Let’s walk in godliness.



I know Baba said:

**“A new commandment I give unto you, that you love one another.”**



And he said:

“This is My commandment: that you love…”



Love like Jesus loved.

Love like our father did.



—



We bless your children, Lord.

Whatever the attraction of their hands—bless them.



We glorify You.



For those children who are going to school—

Thank You, Lord, for protecting them.



We plead the **blood of Jesus Christ**.



We glorify You this day.

Let joy begin to rise within us.

Let us see the great things You are doing.



—



Father God,

Thank You for this gathering.



Let Your light shine on us.



May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ,

the love of God,

and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit

be with us all.



**In Jesus’ name. Amen. Amen.**

