Government To Punish Wayward Drivers

The government has announced that tough new measures will soon be introduced to crack down on reckless driving. Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe made the announcement while addressing Parliament last week, signaling a shift toward the use of modern technology to enforce road rules.

“Mutemo mutsva urikuuya uye watosvika,” said Minister Kazembe, indicating that a new law is already in place or imminent. “Pane kuti napurisa anyangire pama robots now kwakuiswa camera’s inobata mhosva dzose dzepa road,” he added, explaining that instead of relying solely on police officers at intersections, surveillance cameras have now been installed to monitor all traffic offenses.

These offenses include running red lights, illegal lane crossings, and failure to stop at designated points. “Ukapinda red robot, crossing ma lines asingatenderwi, kusamira Pama stop lights etc. Kana camera yabata izvi mhosva dzako unodziwana pauchada kunoisa mutero wemota,” said the Minister, making it clear that any violations captured by the cameras will be recorded and presented to motorists when they go to renew their vehicle licenses.

He concluded by commending the move: “We applaud the government for such efforts.”

The new measures are expected to bring greater accountability among drivers and significantly reduce traffic offenses, with authorities relying more on digital evidence and less on physical presence.

