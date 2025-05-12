Ken Sharpe Breaks New Ground With First Radisson Serviced Apartments In Zimbabwe

By Business Reporter – WestProp Holdings Limited CEO Ken Sharpe has once again positioned himself at the forefront of Zimbabwe’s property development industry, announcing a landmark partnership with the global hospitality giant Radisson Group to develop the country’s first-ever Radisson-branded serviced apartments.

The project, located within the luxurious Millennium Heights development in Harare, will deliver high-end accommodation and premium amenities, raising the bar for the capital’s hospitality and real estate sectors.

“This development will not only attract tourists and business travelers but also provide a unique opportunity for investors to own a piece of this luxury property,” Sharpe said. “By partnering with Radisson Group, we are confident the management deal will benchmark luxury for hospitality in Harare.”

The Radisson serviced apartments, now officially approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ), also mark WestProp’s entry into the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) space. Sharpe revealed plans to list the REIT on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), adding a new investment avenue for both local and foreign investors.

Through a collaboration with Nhoro Asset Management Pvt Ltd, investors can acquire units in the development from as little as US$500. Benefits include an 8% guaranteed annual rental income, access to luxury amenities, and discounted accommodation rates for unit holders.

“This is a regulated, safe investment structure,” Sharpe said, noting that Kreston Trustees will manage the interests of unit holders to ensure transparency and security.

Industry analysts say the development is set to contribute significantly to economic growth, job creation, and Harare’s reputation as a high-end destination.

“The Radisson serviced apartments will be a game-changer for the city’s hospitality industry and a testament to WestProp’s commitment to delivering exceptional world-class projects,” Sharpe added.

The project cements Sharpe’s reputation as a visionary in Zimbabwe’s real estate sector, spearheading developments that fuse international standards with local opportunities.

