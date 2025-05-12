“Let’s Hope Mnangagwa Is Seeking Urgent Support To Revive Ailing Health System “

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s busy international travel schedule shows no sign of slowing down, as he clocked more hours in the air this past week with back-to-back visits to Russia and Belarus.

Fresh off a visit to Moscow, Mnangagwa landed in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday for an official state visit aimed at deepening trade and political ties.

According to a government statement, “The President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Minsk, Belarus for an official visit.

He was welcomed by the Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Mr Karankevich Viktor Mikhailovich, Foreign Minister Ryzhenkov Maxim, and several Zimbabwean government ministers, as well as Zimbabwe’s consular Zingman Alexander and young Zimbabwean students studying in Belarus.”

The statement added, “The President’s visit is packed as the two countries scale up trade relations, capitalising on excellent political relations between the two republics.”

While the government promotes the trip as a strategic diplomatic and economic engagement, critics have questioned the timing and value of Mnangagwa’s frequent international travels, especially given the country’s mounting domestic challenges.

Zimbabwe continues to struggle with a deteriorating healthcare system, inflation, and widespread poverty. Many see the President’s travels as out of touch with the lived realities of ordinary citizens.

“Let’s hope Mnangagwa is seeking support to boost the ailing health system,” said Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youth assembly spokesperson. “Our hospitals are underfunded, doctors are leaving the country, and people can’t even access basic treatment.”

While the outcomes of the Belarus visit remain to be seen, pressure is growing for Mnangagwa to prioritise pressing issues at home amid criticism that his globetrotting comes with little benefit to struggling Zimbabweans.

