Mnangagwa Nearly Shoots Self In Belarus

Spread the love

By Investigations Desk | Harare & Moscow Bureau

A photograph of President Emmerson Mnangagwa awkwardly handling a firearm during a foreign ceremony in Belarus has gone viral, with firearm experts saying that such gun handling causes accidental discharges (AD).

The way Mnangagwa handles the gun in the viral image also rekindles longstanding doubts about his liberation war credentials, particularly in light of recent remarks by a respected war veteran.

The image, taken in what appears to be a ceremonial setting involving Russian officials, shows Mnangagwa gripping an assault rifle with his finger near the trigger, in a crowded room of dignitaries. His posture and orientation of the weapon appear inconsistent with basic firearm safety protocols, raising both security concerns and symbolic questions about the legacy he claims to represent.

A Dangerous Grip—What’s Wrong with This Image?

Experts and veterans alike have pointed out three glaring violations of standard firearm safety:

• Finger on the trigger: A basic error for any trained fighter; it breaks Rule #1 of gun safety.

• Unclear muzzle direction: The barrel isn’t pointed toward the ground or a clearly safe zone.

• Unvetted handling: There’s no visual assurance the weapon was decommissioned or cleared.

The ceremonial context doesn’t negate the optics. In fact, for a head of state—especially one claiming liberation war credentials—such visual missteps are symbolic red flags.

Karen Kazingizi: “Mnangagwa Never Fought in the Liberation Struggle”

This incident has taken on sharper political meaning following a 2019 press conference bold statement by Cde Karen Kazingizi, a seasoned former guerrilla combatant.

“Emmerson Mnangagwa didn’t fight in the liberation struggle,” Kazingizi recently declared. “He was only handpicked by Robert Mugabe to displace and divide real fighters.”

Her comment, widely shared across veteran networks, reflects deepening rifts within ZANU PF’s liberation war generation, many of whom believe Mnangagwa has falsely projected himself as a wartime field commander when in fact he served in administrative or intelligence-support roles outside the combat zones.

A senior male war veteran advised ZimEye on Sunday saying, “It is the shoulder that holds it in position.

“You can not hold a gun like that. The hand will be pushed away or injured.”

Freedom Fighter or Political Infiltrator?

Mnangagwa has long used the rhetoric of war heroism to fortify his image. His infamous nickname “The Crocodile” has been marketed as a symbol of wartime resilience. But critics argue it stems more from post-war political maneuvering and internal purges than any battlefield command.

Kazingizi’s statement, now paired with this firearm gaffe, presents a visual metaphor of someone performing the image of a soldier—without the grounding of real frontline experience.

Symbolism Matters

In a post-conflict society like Zimbabwe, where legitimacy is still tied to liberation narratives, optics such as this are not benign. Weaponry is sacred in war veteran culture—a symbol of sacrifice, discipline, and memory. Mishandling it, especially on a foreign stage, is not just a technical error—it’s a political affront.

Final Thought

Mnangagwa may have held a gun in Moscow, but questions remain: Did he ever hold one in Chimurenga? Did he ever fire it in the name of Zimbabwe’s liberation—or only in pursuit of power?

The gun is symbolic—but as veterans like Kazingizi remind the nation, symbols must be earned, not posed with.-ZimEye.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...