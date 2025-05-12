Mnangagwa On Camera With People He Sold The Whole Of Mutare Land Size

ANALYSIS: How Much More of Zimbabwe’s Land Was Bartered in Mnangagwa’s Latest Belarus Visit?

By Correspondent | ZimEye | 12 May 2025

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s latest state visit to Belarus, as proudly announced on his official page, rekindles memories of controversial land-for-deals diplomacy that has defined much of his foreign policy in recent years. While the post paints a picture of “deepened collaboration” between Zimbabwe and Belarus, many Zimbabweans are asking a sharper question: what did Mnangagwa give away this time?

The 2019 Precedent: Buses for a Province

In 2019, Mnangagwa’s government struck a deal with Belarus in which an estimated 700 ZUPCO buses were delivered — in return for land allocations reportedly equivalent to the size of Mutare. While officials claimed it was a development partnership, insiders and land rights experts widely condemned the deal as a monumental betrayal of national assets for short-term optics.

It didn’t stop there. In the same period, Mnangagwa infamously offered U.S. President Donald Trump a chunk of Victoria Falls’ ancestral land — a gesture that had no economic logic and reeked of desperation for foreign approval.

Carbon Credits or Carbon Crimes?

In the years since, thousands more hectares have been leased or granted to Gulf-based firms under the label of “carbon credit” projects — schemes that critics argue are nothing more than disguised land grabs. These arrangements often operate without parliamentary approval or transparency, placing critical ecological and cultural zones under foreign control for decades.

The Al Jazeera Sting

In 2021, Mnangagwa was exposed in the Al Jazeera Gold Mafia investigation where he and his associates nearly traded more of Victoria Falls for vague promises from undercover journalists posing as investors. That attempt, halted only by media exposure, highlighted a worrying pattern: land for loyalty, land for illusions of investment, land for nothing.

What Did Minsk Get This Time?

While no official figures have yet been released from the current Belarus visit, the pattern is too familiar to ignore. Based on previous transactions — such as the 700 buses exchanged for land — one might reasonably estimate that another 10,000 to 20,000 hectares could have quietly changed hands behind closed doors in Minsk.

That’s nearly twice the size of Harare. At an estimated commercial land value of US$3,000 per hectare (a conservative figure in Victoria Falls or eastern Zimbabwe), this means a potential transfer of assets worth US$30–60 million could have occurred — in return for yet another token infrastructure promise, like tractors or fire engines.

A Country for Sale?

The optics of Mnangagwa’s photo-op in Minsk are clear: smiling faces, waving flags, and words like “collaboration.” But behind the curtains, Zimbabweans must ask: what price is their land paying for these trips? In a nation where poverty is deepening and services are collapsing, the giveaway of ancestral and national lands to foreign interests — often for peanuts — is not collaboration. It’s surrender.

The true cost of this visit may only be known years from now — when generations find they have no land left to call their own.

A History of Controversial Land Deals

1. 2019 Belarus Deal:

In 2019, Mnangagwa’s administration reportedly transferred land equivalent to the size of Mutare—approximately 16,700 hectares—to Belarus in exchange for 700 ZUPCO buses. However, reports indicate that many of these buses have since broken down, raising questions about the value and sustainability of the deal.

2. Victoria Falls Offer to Trump:

Mnangagwa publicly offered land near Victoria Falls to then-U.S. President Donald Trump for the construction of a golf course, aiming to attract foreign investment. This move was met with criticism, as it involved offering a national park area rich in wildlife to a foreign leader.

3. Carbon Credit Agreements:

In 2023, Zimbabwe entered into a deal with UAE-based company Blue Carbon, granting them conservation rights over 7.5 million hectares of forest land—about 20% of the country’s landmass—for carbon credit projects. While the deal was touted to bring in $1.5 billion, concerns have been raised about the lack of transparency and the actual benefits to local communities.

4. Al Jazeera’s 2021 Investigation:

An undercover investigation by ZimEye and Al Jazeera in 2021 revealed that Mnangagwa’s ambassador-at-large, Uebert Angel, offered to facilitate the laundering of millions of dollars through gold smuggling schemes. The investigation highlighted the potential for high-level corruption and misuse of national resources.

Estimating the Impact of the Latest Belarus Visit

While specific details of the recent Belarus visit remain undisclosed, historical patterns suggest the possibility of further land concessions. If we consider the 2019 deal as a benchmark—where approximately 16,700 hectares were exchanged for buses—it is plausible that similar or larger tracts of land could have been involved in the latest agreements.

Assuming a conservative estimate of 20,000 hectares at an average land value of $3,000 per hectare, the potential value of land exchanged could be around $60 million. However, without transparency and official disclosures, the exact figures remain speculative.

Visualizing the Land Allocations

To better understand the scale and distribution of these land deals, the following map provides a visual representation:

Note: The map illustrates Zimbabwe’s geographical layout, including major cities and regions. Specific land deal locations are not marked due to the lack of publicly available detailed information.

The recurring theme of trading significant portions of Zimbabwe’s land for foreign investments with questionable returns raises concerns about the long-term implications for national sovereignty and economic stability. As these deals often lack transparency and public consultation, there is a growing need for accountability and scrutiny to ensure that the nation’s resources are managed in the best interest of its citizens.

For further reading and detailed reports on these issues, consider the following sources:

