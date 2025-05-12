Police Officer Hits Till Operator With Empty Beer Bottle Over “Change” Dispute

By A Correspondent

A disturbing incident unfolded in Beitbridge when a police officer allegedly assaulted a till operator with a beer bottle over a dispute about change for a US$20 note. Ziggie Khonzani, a 32-year-old police officer, has been charged with attempted murder following the violent attack on Valentine Venge, a 27-year-old till operator.

The incident occurred on Monday night at a local restaurant, where Khonzani attempted to purchase groceries worth US$3. Venge informed Khonzani that he didn’t have change for the US$20 note.

Khonzani allegedly tried to increase his purchase to US$5 and then US$10, but Venge suggested they look for change elsewhere.

In a shocking display of aggression, Khonzani smashed the beer bottle on Venge’s head, causing serious injuries to his ear and lower jaw. Venge was rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital for medical attention.

Khonzani appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate Charity Maphosa on Wednesday, facing charges of attempted murder.

The incident has raised concerns about the behavior and accountability of law enforcement officers in the community.

