Prophet Wutaunashe’s Secret Girlfriend Oozes Sweat Confronted By Bible Verse Criticizing Adultery

Prophet Andrew Wutaunashe’s Tswana girlfriend yesterday oozed sweat as she tried to read a Bible verse that condemns adultery, and works of the flesh she’s been involved with the married father of six, that’s caused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s prophet’s church to split into two factions.👇

