Six Kidnapped At Byo Lodge In Midnight Hostage Horror

By A Correspondent- In a scene straight out of a Hollywood thriller, armed robbers stormed the popular Crystal Lounge over the weekend, locking terrified patrons inside, seizing phones, and turning the quiet nightspot into a full-blown hostage drama.

According to stunned witnesses, chaos broke out late Saturday night when gun-wielding men burst into the lounge, rounded up staff and guests, and barricaded them inside. In a twist of fate, one employee who had slipped away to the toilet managed to alert authorities—triggering a dramatic response from armed police, the canine unit, and ambulances.

Six panicked hostages were freed after law enforcement breached the building. Some officers reportedly scaled the roof and fired warning shots into the night sky, hoping to flush out the gunmen hiding inside.

The area around Robert Mugabe Road and 10th Avenue was cordoned off in anticipation of a possible gun battle. But just as tension peaked, the operation fizzled into an eerie anticlimax: no gunmen, no shootout—just silence. Police packed up and quietly retreated from the scene.

“There are no indications of any arrests,” said sources close to the operation. “It’s likely the suspects slipped away during the confusion.”

In a bizarre add-on to the mystery, police confirmed foiling a separate robbery attempt at a nearby sports bar earlier that morning—only to discover the would-be bandit was brandishing a toy gun.

As for Crystal Lounge, it’s back in civilian hands, but the atmosphere remains tense. With no suspects in custody and police tight-lipped, the night of terror has left more questions than answers.

An official statement from law enforcement is still pending. The robbers, it seems, have vanished into the shadows—for now.

