Top Cabinet Minister’s Daughter Raped

Spread the love

Harare man up for raping minister’s daughter and friend

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A Harare man has been dragged to court on allegations of raping an intoxicated cabinet minister’s daughter and her friend.

The incident allegedly tool place on May 7 this year.

The suspect Prince Dzingai appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa who advised him to seek bail at the High Court.

It is alleged that on the day, the minister’s daughter her friend and Dzingai went to Robert Mugabe International Airport to drop her aunt around midday.

On their way the trio were drinking vodka.

After dropping the relative the three then decided to go to Dzingai’s house.

They wanted to return to the airport around 7pm to pick the minister’s wife.

“When they were going to the accused’s house the complainant was seated in the back seat as Dzingai allegedly encouraged her to drink more beer so that she would not be sad,” reads court papers.

When they reached Dzingai’s house, she was already drunk.

Dzingai allegedly kept on en couraging her to drink more until she became excessively drunk.

The court heard Dzingai then told the complainant that he liked her.

The three went out to buy some brandy and an energy drink which Dzingai allegedly spiked.

“She noticed it had a funny taste.”

“The complainant then went blank but she remembers going to the toilet to change her pad.

“The complainant remembers that she saw the accused on top of her her,” further reads court papers.

Prosecutor Shambudzeni Fungura further alleged that Dzingai took off the complainant’s skirt and underwear.

The complainant allegedly told Dzingai that she was on her periods but he didn’t care.

It is alleged that she raped the minister’s daughter twice and also her friend twice.

The matter was reported the following day.-ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...