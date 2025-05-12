Xabi Alonso Set to Become Real Madrid Head Coach

Sports Correspondent

Ahead of Bayer Leverkusen’s 4–2 loss to Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, Xabi Alonso confirmed he will step down as head coach at the end of the current season. The former Spanish international has long been linked with a return to Real Madrid, where he enjoyed a successful stint as a player.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Alonso has now reached a full agreement to become Real Madrid’s next head coach. He is expected to sign a contract that runs through 2028 and will take over from current manager Carlo Ancelotti ahead of this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Alonso took the reins at Leverkusen in October 2022 and led the club to a historic domestic double in his first full season. Despite their upcoming fixture against Mainz, Leverkusen are guaranteed a second-place finish in the Bundesliga, trailing only champions Bayern Munich.

