Apostle Chiwenga In Adultery Storm: Abuse Allegations Rock Controversial Preacher

By Religion Correspondent- A storm is brewing in Zimbabwe’s Pentecostal landscape following explosive allegations against Apostle Talent Chiwenga, leader of Jesus Revelation Ministries (JRM). Once hailed as a bold critic of false prophets and corrupt politicians, Chiwenga now faces serious accusations of adultery, abuse, financial impropriety, and moral hypocrisy—charges that further expose the growing crisis of accountability in Zimbabwe’s burgeoning prophetic church movement.

The claims come from Inno Ngwaru, a former JRM insider and longtime supporter, who recently published an emotionally charged Facebook video responding to a sermon in which Chiwenga attacked another former aide, Edmore Marange. In his tell-all, Ngwaru defends Marange and paints a troubling portrait of Chiwenga as a man who has strayed from the gospel he once preached.

“You slept with a young woman named Trifine, who you brought to South Africa,” Ngwaru alleges. “Someone helps you and you end up sleeping with their daughter. Is this right?” He further claims that Chiwenga used church funds to purchase a personal home and manipulated congregants into silence or exile when they questioned his actions.

Ngwaru also implies that the death of Chiwenga’s late wife, Rejoice, marked a turning point, after which the apostle allegedly began a pattern of abuse and moral decay. “The death of Rejoice was an opportunity,” Ngwaru says ominously, suggesting that it gave Chiwenga cover to pursue extramarital affairs and consolidate power.

The allegations are not new in Zimbabwe’s religious scene, which has seen a rise in self-proclaimed prophets and fly-by-night churches often characterised by authoritarian leadership, prosperity gospel teachings, and cult-like manipulation. From sex scandals to staged miracles and political endorsements, the Pentecostal movement has frequently been rocked by controversy.

Chiwenga himself has positioned his ministry as a moral corrective, criticising high-profile figures like Passion Java and Uebert Angel. Yet, critics now say he is no different. Ngwaru claims the preacher once received a warning from a now-deceased associate, Baloyi, for allegedly sleeping with another man’s wife in Dubai—suggesting a long-standing pattern of misconduct.

More troubling are allegations of spiritual manipulation. “He can send people to kill me today,” Ngwaru says, citing a climate of fear within JRM. “People are around him, but they are not happy.” WhatsApp groups allegedly shut down whenever dissenting opinions are raised. “This is not about bitterness,” Ngwaru insists. “It’s about accountability.”

A year ago, Chiwenga excommunicated Edmore Marange in a public notice accusing him of “strange conduct.” But insiders like Ngwaru now claim Marange was simply a victim of growing unrest within the church. “Marange could preach. You sent him to Rustenburg and Gomba,” he says, dismissing the church’s justification for the dismissal.

Ngwaru also decried Chiwenga’s doctrinal shift, particularly his endorsement of polygamy and degrading remarks about women who cannot bear sons. “The gospel has changed,” Ngwaru laments. “We were made to desert certain behaviours, now we have gone back to them.”

The fallout may be far from over. Chiwenga is reportedly preparing to release audio files in response, but the credibility of his ministry continues to erode. Former members are beginning to speak out, suggesting that the JRM is on the brink of spiritual collapse.

“This isn’t about one man anymore,” said one ex-member. “It’s about a movement that’s losing its soul.”

In a country where desperate citizens seek hope amid economic despair, the unchecked power of charismatic preachers remains a serious concern. As the veil lifts on Chiwenga’s alleged misconduct, the broader question arises: Who holds these men accountable when they stand above church, law, and conscience?

