Baba Jeremaya Breaks Silence

Husband of Socialite Mai Jeremiah Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Case

Harare – 12 May 2025

By Dorrothy Moyo | The husband of popular social media personality Mai Jeremiah has issued a heartfelt public statement confirming that his wife, real name Ashly, is a survivor of sexual assault and that the matter is now before the courts.

In the emotional note shared under the banner Ngoma Republic, he expressed deep frustration over the judgment and character attacks directed at his wife in the wake of the revelations.

“Indeed, my wife Ashly (Mai Jeremiah) was sexually violated, and the matter is before the courts,” he said. “I have noted with concern how many people have decided to judge and assassinate Ashly’s character based on the skits she makes… the person you see as Mai Jeremiah is a work character.”

The couple has been married for eight years and share three children. Describing Ashly as a loyal wife and mother, he rejected accusations that she could have been lured into compromising behaviour, stating that she had always rejected inappropriate advances from powerful individuals.

He added, “You could have hidden all this, but you decided to openly talk about it even though you knew it was going to negatively affect your career… Whether we win or lose just know that your husband and the whole family believe you.”

The statement has sparked widespread conversation across social media, as supporters rally behind the comedian amid growing calls for justice and accountability.

