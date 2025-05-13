Former Warriors, Bafana Bafana Stars Clash In Legends Tournament

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe national team legends are set to take part in the 2025 edition of the Clash of Legends, a four-nation football exhibition tournament to be hosted in Botswana.

The event, scheduled for June 21, will be held at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown. The participating teams include Zimbabwe Legends, Botswana Legends, South Africa Legends, and Namibia Legends.

According to Botswana’s The Daily News, the Zimbabwe Legends will face South Africa Legends in one of the semi-final clashes, while hosts Botswana will go up against Namibia. The winners of these encounters will advance to the final, while the losing sides will battle it out for third place.

Former Warriors midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha will take charge of the Zimbabwe Legends, with Dikgang Mabalane coaching South Africa, Boitumelo Mafhoko leading Botswana, and Dokkies Schmidt managing the Namibian side.

