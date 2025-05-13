G40 Kingpin Bounces Back

By A Correspondent- One of the prominent leaders of the G40 Zanu PF faction that briefly pushed out the then vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2017, Shadreck Mashayamombe, has been readmitted to the party.

President Mnangagwa ordered both his readmission and a probe into what he described as illegal and factional expulsions within the ruling party.

Sources who attended the politburo meeting held last week said that Mnangagwa was incensed by what he called “clandestine” suspensions of party members without due process, accusing unnamed individuals of acting like enemies of the party.

The development comes amid growing tensions within the party’s provincial structures, particularly in Harare and Masvingo, ahead of internal elections set for next year.

G40 Faction Resurgence?

Shadreck Mashayamombe, once a prominent figure in the Generation 40 (G40) faction that backed former First Lady Grace Mugabe and opposed Mnangagwa’s ascendancy in 2017, had been suspended by the Harare provincial leadership led by Godwills Masimirembwa.

G40 was a powerful Zanu PF faction that emerged in the latter years of the Mugabe era. It was composed of younger, urban-based politicians loyal to Mugabe and his wife, Grace, who they saw as his successor. The faction clashed with Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction, made up largely of liberation war veterans and military-aligned figures. The rivalry culminated in the 2017 military-assisted coup that ousted Robert Mugabe and catapulted Mnangagwa to power, leading to the purging and exile of many G40 leaders, including Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, and Patrick Zhuwao.

Mashayamombe, a former Harare South MP, was among those sidelined but remained politically active. His re-emergence and Mnangagwa’s intervention signal a possible softening of stance toward some G40 elements, at least those willing to toe the current leadership’s line.

According to Zanu PF’s constitution, Mashayamombe’s status as a cell member means any disciplinary process against him should have been initiated at the branch level. However, the provincial leadership allegedly bypassed these internal procedures.

“The President demanded an investigation into who orchestrated these suspensions,” said a senior politburo member. “He emphasized that Mashayamombe brings value to the party and should not be a victim of factional rumours.”

Sources suggest Masimirembwa viewed Mashayamombe as a threat in the upcoming provincial elections, and the suspension was part of a broader strategy to neutralize political rivals.

Masimirembwa could not be reached for comment.

A Crackdown on Factionalism

Mnangagwa also reversed the expulsion of two members from Masvingo province, underscoring his disapproval of internal purges.

At a press conference following the politburo meeting, Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed the President’s strong stance on unity and due process.

“President Mnangagwa was very stern on the issue of expulsions. He believes this could destroy the party,” Mutsvangwa said.

“He does not tolerate clandestine suspensions and expulsions. Zanu PF is a revolutionary party rooted in the people, guided by the principle of leaving no one and no place behind.”

Mutsvangwa added that the party will now favour reprimands over expulsions in a bid to foster internal healing and avoid further divisions.

“Rather than removing members, the party opted for reprimands where necessary. This reflects the President’s leadership style — focused on strengthening the party from within,” Mutsvangwa said.

With next year’s provincial elections drawing closer, Mnangagwa’s move appears to be a calculated effort to consolidate unity within Zanu PF and rein in rogue elements within the provincial structures. However, observers note that the re-admission of G40-linked figures could spark renewed tensions within the deeply factionalised party.

