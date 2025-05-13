Harare Quartet fined for Se* at a Beauty Parlour

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Four Harare women have been fined US$30 each and sentenced to two months wholly suspended conditionally following their conviction for soliciting for sex at a beauty parlour situated at No”30 Helm Avenue in the capital.

The four Charity Makoni,.Josephine Tapi 22, Miriam Bimha and Shyline Sibanda.

They were arrested alongside the owner of the parlour Cassandra Mavhura who was facing several criminal charges.

The four appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo and pleaded guilty to soliciting for sexual services.

The court heard that the women were offering massage services to male clients and soliciting for sexual acts at No” 30 Helm Avenue, Harare.

The police raided the place after getting tips that the parloir was also in the business of of selling sex at a cost of US$20 per session.

Mavhura was also fined for soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, living off or facilitating prostitution, procuring for the purpose of prostitution and contaravening the Shop Licences Act.

Nomsa Kangara prosecuted.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...