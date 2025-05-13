Mandi Chimene Now Selling Buns In Mozambique ?

By A Correspondent

A video circulating on social media has sparked renewed interest in the whereabouts of former ZANU PF heavyweight Mandi Chimene, who is now reportedly living in Mozambique and making a living by selling homemade buns.

In the video, Chimene is seen enthusiastically speaking about making buns.

Addressing viewers directly, she says, “Don’t think this is an old video clip—this is what I’m doing here in Mozambique.

We used to teach people to make buns.” She then takes a bite of one and proudly adds, “Are you looking at this piece? Yeah, I can do it.”

Chimene, once a vocal supporter of the now-defunct G40 faction within ZANU PF, fled Zimbabwe in 2017 following the ousting of former President Robert Mugabe and the rise to power of President Emmerson Mnangagwa through a military-assisted takeover.

Known for her fiery political rhetoric and alignment with the G40 group that opposed Mnangagwa’s succession, Chimene vanished from the public eye after the coup. Her reappearance—this time as an entrepreneur in Mozambique—has surprised many Zimbabweans, sparking discussions about the fall from political power and the resilience of former leaders adapting to new lives in exile.

The video offers a rare glimpse into Chimene’s current circumstances and appears to be part of a broader trend of political exiles seeking ways to rebuild their lives outside Zimbabwe.

