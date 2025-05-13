Mnangagwa Banker Evades Parliament Grilling Over Corrupt Tenders, Lavish Lifestyle

By Parliament Reporter-Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga, often dubbed “Mnangagwa’s banker” for his powerful grip on Zimbabwe’s Treasury, has again dodged parliamentary scrutiny over a string of controversial multi-million-dollar payments, including irregular tenders linked to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and politically connected businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Guvamatanga on Monday failed, for the second consecutive time, to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a no-show that has angered lawmakers and prompted threats of legal summons.

US$400 Million in Questionable Payments

The PAC, chaired by Kuwadzana MP Charlton Hwende, is probing US$400 million in direct payments made by Treasury to various companies without routing through the appropriate line ministries — a blatant violation of the Public Finance Management Act.

Among the biggest beneficiaries is Ren-Form CC, a South African company controversially handpicked to print election materials for ZEC. Financial records in South Africa show Ren-Form received over R1.2 billion (approx. US$65 million) in public funds from Zimbabwe’s Treasury. Alarmingly, R800 million of that amount is suspected to have been redirected to accounts linked to Wicknell Chivayo, a flamboyant businessman with well-documented ties to the ruling elite.

ZEC, chaired by Justice Priscilla Chigumba, has come under fire for bypassing normal procurement regulations. Despite repeated denials, insiders allege the contracts were rubber-stamped by Guvamatanga, who approved payments outside official procurement channels.

“Final Warning” from MPs

Hwende told journalists that Guvamatanga has been given a final ultimatum to appear before Parliament this Friday, failing which the committee will issue summons through the Clerk of Parliament.

“This is the last opportunity. If he doesn’t appear on Friday, summons will be issued immediately. There must be accountability,” Hwende said.

The PAC also wants Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to testify, particularly on whether Treasury’s payment methods have become a tool for patronage and corruption.

Beneficiaries of Treasury’s ‘Direct Payments’ Scheme

In addition to Ren-Form, the committee has demanded documents on direct Treasury disbursements to:

Fertilisers Seed Grain (FSG)

Ziminya Dam Construction

Ventures Borehole & Exploration

Makomo Engineering

Semwa Dam

Nyika Kanengoni & Partners, a law firm that controversially received US$600,000 while representing ZEC.

These irregularities suggest a deliberate centralization of financial power under Guvamatanga, allowing him to prioritize contracts without cabinet oversight, thus opening doors to political abuse.

South African Mansions and Luxury Cars

Guvamatanga’s refusal to appear before Parliament has renewed scrutiny over his accumulated wealth, much of which remains unexplained. Investigations show that he owns multiple luxury properties in South Africa, including an R18 million mansion in Sandton, Johannesburg’s wealthiest suburb.

He has also been linked to the purchase of top-of-the-range vehicles for alleged girlfriends, including a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG and a Porsche Cayenne, both registered in the names of proxies. Social media videos and court documents have occasionally surfaced linking him to lavish birthday parties, designer watches, and private jets, all while Zimbabwe’s economy struggles under inflation and widespread poverty.

A Pattern of Protection

Despite public outrage, Guvamatanga appears to enjoy political protection from President Emmerson Mnangagwa, under whose administration he has consolidated power over Treasury disbursements. Sources in the ruling Zanu PF party suggest he is considered untouchable because he is part of a core group managing presidential election logistics and “strategic campaign financing.”

Ironically, while Guvamatanga dodges Parliament, civil servants are crying over delayed salaries, unpaid pensions, and poor working conditions.

