Mnangagwa’s Own Teachers4ED Association Snubs Stay -away

By A Correspondent

The ZANU PF-aligned Teachers for ED Association has publicly rejected calls for a stay-away, urging educators across Zimbabwe to report for duty despite the worsening economic hardships that have left many teachers financially incapacitated.

In a statement released on Monday, the association emphasized the importance of maintaining continuity in the education system, especially as schools reopen for the second term on 13 May 2025.

“As educators, we recognize our profound responsibility to students and communities,” the statement read. “In light of the new term’s commencement, the Teachers for ED Association urges all teachers to report for work… prioritizing the needs of our students and the education system.”

While many teachers have expressed frustration over stagnant salaries and poor working conditions, the Teachers4ED Association called for restraint and dialogue. “Amidst challenging times, we urge professionalism and a commitment to the greater good in discussions around salaries and working conditions,” said Aleta Makomeke, the association’s national spokesperson.

Makomeke acknowledged that teachers are financially strained but claimed the government is making genuine efforts to address their grievances. “The government has shown a desire to engage and find solutions. By working together, we can navigate this challenge while upholding the education system’s integrity and safeguarding student well-being,” she stated.

The association, which aligns itself with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 and identifies with the Herbert Chitepo school of thought, argued that industrial action at this critical time—particularly for exam classes—could severely impact students’ futures.

“Let’s lead by example, demonstrating wisdom, empathy, and commitment to national betterment,” Makomeke added.

However, the statement has sparked mixed reactions, especially among educators who argue that urging teachers to return to work without addressing long-standing salary issues is out of touch with the reality on the ground. Many teachers continue to report being unable to meet basic living expenses despite repeated promises of reform.

Despite these concerns, the Teachers for ED Association maintains that staying in the classroom is the most responsible course of action, emphasizing patience and negotiation over protest.

