My Wife’s Getting Married A Month After Our Separation

Harare – 13 May 2025

A Harare woman has sought urgent protection from the courts after her ex-husband allegedly threatened to kill their child and take his own life — all because she plans to remarry just weeks after their divorce. The dramatic revelations unfolded in a packed courtroom, laying bare a disturbing case of post-divorce obsession, emotional abuse, and looming danger that has gripped the local community with fear.





Kelly Mupani appeared before Harare Civil Court magistrate Meenal Narotam seeking a protection order against her former partner, Steven Kambeva, whom she accused of issuing death threats and emotionally tormenting her since their recent divorce.

Mupani told the court that Kambeva had been stalking her at her new residence, confronting her over her intention to marry another man, and threatening to harm their child in a bid to stop the wedding.

“He is failing to accept that things ended between us and he is disturbing me by coming to my new place of residence threatening to kill our child because he found out that I am planning on getting married again,” she told the court.

“It’s been almost a month now since we separated and he has been showing up at my house unannounced to insult me. He says he will stab our child with a knife and commit suicide afterwards,” she added.

Mupani pleaded with the court for protection, citing intense fear for both her life and her child’s safety.

In response, Kambeva denied the allegations, claiming he had never made such threats and had no objection to the issuance of a protection order. “She is lying before the court. I have never threatened her in any way or to kill our child. I have no issues with the court granting her the protection order,” he said.

Magistrate Narotam ruled in favour of Mupani, ordering Kambeva to cease visiting his ex-wife’s residence and to refrain from making any insults, threats, or contact with her going forward.

The matter highlights growing concerns over post-divorce domestic threats and the welfare of children in volatile separations. Police and child protection services are expected to monitor the situation.

