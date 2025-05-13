Police Car Collides With Moving Train After ZRP Driver Failed To Stop

Gweru, Zimbabwe – Tuesday 13 May 2025

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Two police officers were injured after a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mahindra vehicle was struck by a moving train at a rail-level crossing near the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) depot in Gweru.

According to a report by The Sunday Mail, the crash occurred after the police driver allegedly failed to give way to the oncoming train. Emergency responders rushed to the scene in the early evening, as eyewitnesses reported the vehicle had been dragged some distance by the locomotive upon impact.

While the full extent of the officers’ injuries remains unclear, officials confirmed both were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were taken to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

The ZRP car at the scene

The incident has sparked a flurry of outrage on social media, with users questioning the professionalism and training of the officers involved. One commenter, Khumbulani Moyo, posted: “So who is to follow the rules while the enforcement agents are failing?” Another, Gladmore Mpofu, demanded an investigation: “They must be investigated how did they got the job because they don’t look professional and [fit] for their positions.”

Others mocked the situation, suggesting possible corruption or recklessness. Dickson Man Dee Manyawu quipped: “Maybe they tried to block the train for a bribe since it was overspeeding.”

The crash raises serious concerns about the conduct and preparedness of law enforcement officers on duty, especially in high-risk traffic zones. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has not yet issued an official statement on the accident.

Authorities are expected to launch a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, including whether safety protocols at the rail crossing were observed and whether the officers exercised due diligence.

This is a developing story.

