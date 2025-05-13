Pro-Mnangagwa Teachers’ Group Urges Suffering Educators to Ignore Strike…

By A Correspondent

The ZANU PF-aligned Teachers for ED Association has urged educators across Zimbabwe to ignore calls for a stay-away and report for duty, despite widespread financial struggles that have left many teachers barely surviving.

In a statement released on Monday, as schools prepared to reopen for the second term on 13 May 2025, the association emphasized the need to “prioritize students” over protests, insisting that continuity in learning is critical—especially for exam classes.

“As educators, we recognize our profound responsibility to students and communities,” read the statement. “In light of the new term’s commencement, the Teachers for ED Association urges all teachers to report for work… prioritizing the needs of our students and the education system.”

While most educators are voicing frustration over low pay and poor working conditions, Aleta Makomeke, national spokesperson for the association, urged patience and constructive dialogue.

“Amidst challenging times, we urge professionalism and a commitment to the greater good in discussions around salaries and working conditions,” Makomeke said. “The government has shown a desire to engage and find solutions. By working together, we can safeguard student well-being and uphold the education system’s integrity.”

Closely aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, the Teachers for ED Association presented itself as a group committed to “national betterment” and referenced the Herbert Chitepo school of thought as its ideological grounding.

“Let’s lead by example, demonstrating wisdom, empathy, and commitment to national betterment,” Makomeke added.

However, the statement has been met with criticism from educators, many of whom argue that encouraging teachers to work without addressing their deteriorating financial situation is unrealistic and dismissive. Reports from several provinces suggest teachers are unable to afford basic needs, with some walking long distances to work or skipping meals.

Still, the Teachers for ED Association remains firm that staying in the classroom is the “most responsible course of action,” favoring negotiation over industrial action as the solution to Zimbabwe’s ongoing education crisis.

