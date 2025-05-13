Sugarcane Boys Stun DeMbare

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

MWOS remain top of the table with 23 points, holding a slim one-point lead over second-placed Scottland. Scottland climbed into contention after a convincing 2-0 victory over Simba Bhora, moving to 22 points and tightening the title race.

Despite the loss, Simba Bhora maintain third position with 19 points. Highlanders, following a 1-1 stalemate with FC Platinum, are just one point behind in fourth place with 18 points. TelOne and Ngezi Platinum Stars both sit on 17 points, occupying fifth and sixth places respectively as the mid-table battle intensifies.

At the bottom end, pressure continues to mount for Dynamos, Triangle United, and Kwekwe United. Dynamos’ 2-0 loss to Triangle United leaves them in 16th place on 8 points. Triangle, now also on 8 points, move up to 17th, while Kwekwe United remain anchored to the bottom with 7 points after falling 4-2 to Chicken Inn.

With only a few points separating the top contenders and the relegation fight heating up, the league remains finely balanced heading into the next round.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...