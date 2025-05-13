Top Zim Golfer Dies In Road Accident

By A Correspondent

A tragic road accident in Harare has cast a shadow over the celebrations following the 2025 FBC Zimbabwe Open, claiming the life of local professional golfer Morton Kombai and injuring four others.

The Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) confirmed that the fatal crash occurred on Sunday night at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Seventh Street, shortly after the conclusion of the prestigious tournament. Kombai, a respected figure within the Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association, died at the scene.

Four other professional golfers—Zimbabweans Tonderai Masunga and Biggie Chibvuri, Malawi’s Victor Kachepatsonga, and Ghana’s Lucky Ayisa—were injured in the collision and are currently receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital and Kensington Medical Centre. All are reported to be in stable condition.

In response to the tragedy, the local golfing community has come together in solidarity, raising US$3,000 to support the injured players and assist Kombai’s bereaved family during this difficult time.

The accident came just hours after a historic final round at Royal Harare Golf Club, where Mexico’s Luis Carrera made headlines by becoming the first non-South African in 24 years to win the Zimbabwe Open.

“This is a devastating loss for our golfing family,” said the ZGA in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to Morton Kombai’s loved ones and wish the injured players a full recovery.”

The ZIM OPEN Committee also expressed its sympathy and assured the public that updates will be provided as more information becomes available. They urged the wider sporting community to continue supporting those affected by the tragedy.

Kombai’s death has deeply shaken Zimbabwe’s sporting fraternity, with many remembering him as a talented golfer and passionate ambassador of the sport.

