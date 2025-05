Trump Welcomes Afrikaners Fleeing Farm Murders In SA

Trump questioned on the arrival of Afrikaner refugees in the U.S. calls it what the media won’t. “It’s a genocide. What’s happening to them in South Africa is horrible, and nobody wants to talk about it.

BREAKING: Trump questioned on the arrival of Afrikaner refugees in the U.S. calls it what the media won’t. “It’s a genocide. What’s happening to them in South Africa is horrible, and nobody wants to talk about it. pic.twitter.com/q69uHm6Q9E — Danie Barnard (@DaanBarnard) May 12, 2025

