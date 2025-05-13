Truworth Tours Kombi Involved in Fatal Crash Near Iron Juk Turn, Harare-Bindura

Bindura – Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A tragic road accident involving a commuter minibus belonging to True Worth Tours has claimed lives and left several injured near the Iron Juk turn along the Harare-Bindura road.

The white kombi, which was reportedly travelling from Harare, veered off the road and crashed into a ditch, sustaining extensive damage. Eyewitnesses and early social media reports from the scene suggest the accident was severe, with some passengers allegedly dying on the spot.

…….

Comments from local residents who witnessed the aftermath paint a grim picture. “It was bad… that one ndiyo inonzi tsaona,” said one witness, while others expressed sorrow at seeing bodies being removed by police. A Facebook user commented, “Ndapfuura vanhu vachitobviswa nepolice, zvakango’oma.”

The cause of the accident has not yet been officially confirmed, but community feedback hints at possible speeding or loss of control, with some lamenting the reckless driving habits of kombi drivers along that stretch.

One comment read: “Vakomana vacho vanozomhanya, veduwe,” while another said, “Combie vakomana vanenge vachifamba mamwe atingazotaura hedu mazita. It’s so sad.”

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities are expected to release an official statement once next of kin are informed.

This tragedy adds to Zimbabwe’s mounting road safety concerns, particularly on the Harare-Bindura route known for its high accident rate.

More updates to follow.

