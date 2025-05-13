Vemuganga FM Puts Ndau Culture in the Spotlight

Claris Madhuku

By Showbiz Reporter – As Zimbabwe commemorates the Month of Culture this May, Vemuganga FM 106.8, broadcasting from Chipinge, stands out as a powerful force in the preservation and promotion of Ndau heritage.

The station is not just a voice on the airwaves—it is a cultural movement, inspired by decades of civic activism, community development, and a deep-rooted pride in local identity.

At the helm of this cultural renaissance is Claris Madhuku, a renowned civic leader, human rights defender, and founder of the Platform for Youth Development Trust (PYD).

For more than two decades, Madhuku has been a fearless advocate for marginalised communities in Chipinge, with a track record of empowering rural youth, defending land rights, and championing indigenous culture.

His transition into community broadcasting marked a bold new chapter in his activism—one that uses the power of media to tell local stories and amplify the Ndau voice.

Launched under his stewardship, Vemuganga FM has become a cornerstone of cultural revitalisation in the southeastern district.

The station broadcasts primarily in Ndau, providing a crucial platform for music, poetry, traditional knowledge, and storytelling. Its motto, “The Best for Chipinge – Ndizvo Zvetinoita Kanyi”, reflects its unwavering commitment to community empowerment through culture and innovation.

One of the station’s shining stars is Edwin Hlatywayo, a gifted artist born and raised in Chikore, the cultural heartland of the VaNdau.

Edwin is a painter, poet, dramatist, signwriter, welder, and potter—an embodiment of the creative spirit Vemuganga FM seeks to nurture.

With the station’s support, Edwin was nominated to represent Chipinge Visual Artists at the Harmonies of Expression exhibition held in Harare from 9 to 11 May 2025.

The event, organized by the National Association of Community Broadcasters (NACB), brought together artists from across the country to explore the theme of climate change through creative expression.

Edwin’s work stood out not just for its artistic flair but for the cultural depth it carried—steeped in the traditions, rhythms, and worldview of the Ndau people. He is also a key contributor to the Ndau Festival of the Arts (NDAFA), where he serves as Secretary and regularly exhibits at the Paiyepo Arts Centre in Chikore.

Reflecting on his journey, Edwin says, “My path in art and culture is driven by intrinsic motivation—recognising my talent, staying consistent in practice, and staying rooted in purpose. You don’t need to be formally educated to create meaning. What matters is passion and perseverance.”

For Claris Madhuku, this is precisely the kind of transformation community media can achieve. “Vemuganga FM exists to give a voice to the people of Chipinge,” he says. “It’s about celebrating our stories, reclaiming our identity, and investing in the creative future of our young people. Culture is not a luxury—it’s a right, and we are here to protect and promote it.”

As Zimbabwe marks the Month of Culture, Vemuganga FM 106.8 is more than a broadcaster—it is a living archive, a training ground, and a symbol of what community-driven media can achieve when guided by visionaries like Claris Madhuku. In the voices of local artists and the sounds of Ndau heritage, a new cultural consciousness is rising—one that remembers, cherishes, and boldly shares the soul of Chipinge with the nation and the world.

