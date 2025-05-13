Veteran Coach Saul Chaminuka To Take Charge Of Ailing Harare Giants Dynamos FC?

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Saul Chaminuka is reportedly on the verge of becoming the new head coach of Dynamos FC, a club currently struggling to find form.

The big question now: Can he revive the fortunes of Dembare?

While much of the current spotlight is on club owner Bernard Marriot-Lusengo—for all the wrong reasons—there’s another key figure worth mentioning: Dynamos also has a chairman, Moses Maunganidze.

Whether his role is merely ceremonial is a debate for another time.

What matters for now is that he holds the position of chairman at the club.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...