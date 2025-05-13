Wicknell’s USD 90 Million Trabablas Interchange Layered On Fragile Misaligned Bridgework

Harare – 13 May 2025 — The long-hyped Trabablas Interchange, a flagship infrastructure project heavily promoted by businessman Wicknell Chivayo and the Mnangagwa administration, has sparked public outrage after new images revealed serious misalignment and structural oddities in its unfinished bridges — prompting critics to label it a “monument to incompetence.”

The viral photos, first posted by Hon. Job Sikhala on X (formerly Twitter), expose a glaring geometrical error on one of the key overpasses, where two bridge segments appear significantly misaligned, raising red flags about both design integrity and construction oversight. The outspoken former MP captioned the image: “Hakuna Bridge rakadai. Inhema!!!” (There’s no such thing as a bridge like this. Lies!!!)

The revelation triggered a heated online debate, with citizens questioning how such a basic flaw could go unnoticed in a project that has already burned through over USD 90 million in public and donor funds.

“This is a geometrical misalignment,” admitted one self-identified materials engineer on X, “but it doesn’t affect the structural integrity.” The comment sparked further backlash, with some users accusing technocrats of downplaying what they view as shoddy workmanship dressed up as progress.

Another user retorted, “Bridge rakavakwa that’s all?” sarcastically implying that basic completion—let alone functionality—shouldn’t be enough to justify the staggering costs. Others defended the error as fixable, noting that certain parts are assembled offsite and may yet be adjusted. However, the public’s patience appears thin after years of extravagant claims and delays.

The interchange, dubbed “Trabablas” after Wicknell Chivayo’s flamboyant online persona, has been subject to mounting scrutiny over its cost, delays, and questionable procurement process. While government-aligned platforms have attempted to portray it as a near-complete marvel set to open next month, the reality captured in drone footage shows sprawling mounds of exposed earth, patchy asphalt, and now, apparently disjointed bridges.

“This isn’t just an eyesore. It’s a glaring example of how public infrastructure is used as a stage for political showmanship rather than sound engineering,” said one urban planner, speaking anonymously.

Chivayo, who has repeatedly boasted of being Mnangagwa’s “contracted son,” has not publicly responded to the growing criticism over the bridge alignment, though he has in the past brushed off backlash as “jealousy from broke people.”

Despite government claims that the interchange will be open to traffic “next month,” concerns now mount over safety certification, quality assurance, and value for money — with taxpayers left to foot the bill for a crumbling spectacle.

Developing story…

