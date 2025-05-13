Young Journalist Kidnapped and Brutally Assaulted in Harare Over Political Accusation

Harare – 13 May 2025

A young Zimbabwean journalist, Takudzwa Gift Washaya, has reportedly been kidnapped and severely assaulted in what is being described as a politically motivated attack. The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) confirmed the incident via a public statement issued on Tuesday morning.

According to the CCC, Washaya was abducted from his home in Sunningdale, Harare, by armed men driving a black Toyota GD6. He was allegedly injected with an unknown substance, violently beaten, and left with serious injuries.

Photos released by the party show the young journalist unconscious and visibly battered, with swelling and bruises on his face and body. The CCC said the assault stemmed from a false political accusation, though further details have not yet been released.

“We strongly condemn this behavior,” the party said in its statement. “Journalists must be protected, not targeted for doing their job.”

The attack has sparked outrage on social media, with human rights advocates and opposition leaders calling for an immediate investigation. Press freedom groups have also voiced concern, warning that such acts are part of a growing pattern of violence and intimidation against journalists in Zimbabwe.

As of this report, no arrests have been made and the identity of the attackers remains unknown. Washaya is reportedly receiving medical care for his injuries.

This incident adds to mounting fears over the safety of media professionals in the country, particularly those covering sensitive political matters.

Developing story.

