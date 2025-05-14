BREAKING: Beatrice Mtetwa Slams State for Attempt to “Defeat” Blessed Mhlanga’s Defence in HSTV Trial Twist

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare – 14 May 2025 — Prominent human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has accused the State of attempting to sabotage the defence of journalist Blessed Mhlanga by forcibly merging his case with that of Heart & Soul TV (HSTV), the media house he worked for, in a controversial legal twist unfolding at the Harare Magistrate’s Court.

Addressing journalists outside the court on Tuesday, Mtetwa expressed outrage at the State’s sudden bid to “marry” the dockets of Mhlanga and HSTV, suggesting it was a calculated strategy to derail Mhlanga’s long-awaited trial.

“They are trying to marry HSTV and Blessed’s records so that they are tried together — with Blessed being Accused One, HSTV being Accused Two,” Mtetwa said. “But there is no law that forces two separate entities to be tried together, particularly if they do not want to be tried together.”

Mhlanga, a senior journalist with HSTV, has spent 73 days in custody, despite clear indications from the State as far back as January that he was not HSTV, and should be tried in his personal capacity. “Why are they now bringing in HSTV? Is that designed to defeat his defence?” Mtetwa asked.

She said the State had promised a trial date on 30 April — the reason Mhlanga was kept on remand — but now claims it is unprepared and needs to postpone proceedings to accommodate a joint trial. “Today he comes for trial and they say, ‘Oh, we are not ready,’” Mtetwa noted with frustration.

She also confirmed that the defence is seeking direct access to the Constitutional Court, arguing that the magistrate erred in dismissing their earlier application for referral.

“There are valid constitutional issues here — especially as the State is trying to reintroduce, through the back door, legal provisions already struck down by the Constitutional Court,” she said. “This is a violation of the right to freedom of expression and media freedom.”

Mtetwa warned against what she described as the criminalisation of journalism. “If the same media house once gave President Mnangagwa a platform when he was in hiding in South Africa, why should Blessed Mhlanga not be given the same platform? Why should media houses be afraid to report?”

She said Mhlanga was ready and eager to face trial, and the State’s delay tactics only added to the violation of his rights. “They were never coming for trial. We don’t see why Blessed’s case shouldn’t proceed on its own — in the same way they don’t want to be forced to join us.”

The case has been postponed again as legal and constitutional battles escalate over what Mtetwa described as an orchestrated effort to suppress critical journalism.

Story developing.- ZimEye

