Church Members Demand Refunds from Apostle Talent Chiwenga Over Alleged Adultery And Financial Misconduct

By A Correspondent | Disillusioned followers of Apostle Talent Chiwenga’s Jesus Revelation Ministries (JRM) have begun demanding refunds of their church donations, citing moral hypocrisy, spiritual betrayal, and financial exploitation. The calls come in the wake of intensifying social media backlash following allegations of sexual misconduct, authoritarianism, and doctrinal backsliding by the preacher.

Comments from church members

Harare – May 14, 2025

In a fiery Facebook post, a congregant identified as Laizah Madamombe voiced outrage and mocked the silence that once shrouded the now-exploding scandals surrounding Chiwenga.

“Ngavatipe mari yedu yavakadya! Mari dzedu dzehujoki vanodzida havo?”

(They must return the money they consumed! Our offerings for holiness are now being abused for filth?)

Madamombe’s posts—shared in multiple viral threads—accuse Chiwenga of turning the church into a personal empire where dissenters are insulted, blocked, or spiritually gaslighted. She and others reference long-ignored warnings by whistleblowers like Simba Chikanza and Howard Nyoni, who previously raised red flags about misconduct within JRM.

“Kana tisina kunyengera, ngatikumbireiwo ruregerero Skmba Chikanza na Howard Nyoni… Vakazvitaura kare varume ava tikati vanopenga,” she wrote, admitting that early critics were right all along.

“Your Preacher is Now Your God!”

Another post by Madamombe cautioned fellow believers to examine their spiritual loyalties:

“Ukangoona uchiita hasha panotsuurwa mufundisi… ziva kuti ndiye mwari wako iyeye!”

(If you get angry when your pastor is questioned, then he has become your god!)

The comment sections are filled with congregants confessing how they were shunned or ridiculed for raising concerns. Others allege that WhatsApp groups are now being shut down to suppress discussion.

Mass Exodus Brewing?

What began as a debate over doctrinal contradictions and the controversial expulsion of ex-pastor Edmore Marange has morphed into a larger revolt. Former members now claim they were emotionally and financially manipulated, and some demand not only accountability but restitution.

“We are proud jokers now,” wrote one commenter sarcastically. “Let them give us back our money!”

The uproar follows last week’s viral exposé by Inno Ngwaru, who accused Chiwenga of sexual relationships with young congregants, purchasing a personal house using church funds, and bullying those who questioned his leadership.

Legal and Ecclesiastical Implications

Legal experts say that while churches are protected institutions, if funds were solicited under false pretenses—especially involving manipulation or coercion—there could be grounds for civil litigation.

“Any claims of spiritual exploitation linked to financial abuse could open the floodgates for lawsuits,” said one Harare-based legal analyst. “It’s all about proving intent and demonstrating abuse of trust.”

Gospel of Fear?

Members have begun comparing Chiwenga’s leadership style to cult behaviour. “He has become a demigod. Questioning him is seen as questioning God himself,” said another former JRM congregant.

Meanwhile, others remain cautious, citing fears of retaliation. Ngwaru himself warned last week: “He can send people to kill me today, but the important thing is these are the issues.”

As pressure mounts and online dissent spreads, the future of Apostle Chiwenga’s once-influential ministry appears increasingly unstable. For many former followers, the demand is now clear: Give us our money back.- ZimEye

