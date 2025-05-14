DeMbare Appoint Saul Chaminuka As Head Coach

Sports Stadium

Struggling Harare giants Dynamos FC have appointed veteran coach Saul Chaminuka to take over the reins from Lloyd Chigove, who has come under fire following a poor run of results.

Under Chigove, popularly known as Mablanyo, Dynamos have found themselves slipping down the league standings, prompting the club to make changes to the technical team in an effort to turn their season around.

In a statement released yesterday, the club confirmed its intention to restructure the technical department as part of efforts to tackle ongoing challenges, while emphasizing that all adjustments will follow proper procedures.

A full announcement outlining the new technical setup is expected on Wednesday.

