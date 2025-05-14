Eunor Guti Son In Law Fired Over Impregnating Another Woman

Ezekiel Guti’s son in law Steve Simukai has been suspended over adultery. The following is a church announcement that also covers two other people.

NOTICE OF DISCIPLINARY ACTION

This serves to inform you that as SADOP 91 , we have taken steps to put the following people under discpline with immediate effect:

1) Secretary General Mishael Nyambo

2) Deputy Secretary General Steve Simukai

3) Overseer Mrs Talent Mayemu

The above mentioned persons must take time to sort out their personal life issues. They are currently not fit or in a position to preach or minister on the pulpit of God until certain issues are clarified least the pulpit be defiled.

We ask them to graciously step down from the Sacred Offices they hold and turn to the Lord in Repentance.

Jude 1:12 These are spots in your love feasts, while they feast with you without fear, serving only themselves. They are clouds without water, carried about by the winds, late autumn trees without fruit, twice dead, pulled up by the roots.

1 Corin 5 v11.”But now I have written to you not to keep company with anyone named a brother, who is sexually immoral, or covetous, or an idolater, or a reviler, or a drunkard, or an extortioner—not even to eat with such a person.”

This has been done out of the love and the Fear of God which we as SADOP 91 saw in our fathers.

We wish the above well as they take time to reflect and be restored.

Best,

SADOP 91

