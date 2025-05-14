Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube Endorses Blessed Geza?

BREAKING: Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube Unwittingly Endorses Blessed Geza’s Fuel-Hike Allegation

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Harare – 14 May 2025 — Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has come under fire after announcing a sharp increase in the Strategic Reserve Fuel Levy—days after political activist Blessed Geza, also known as “Bombshell,” accused government elites of planning to raise fuel levies to fund corrupt hospital tenders.

In a prophetic-sounding address last week, Geza alleged:

“They want to raise money through fuel hikes to pay zvigananda to loot as they are going to be given hospital tenders.”

The comments, widely circulated on social media, were initially dismissed as political sensationalism. But the minister’s announcement—published in Statutory Instrument 50 of 2025 and confirmed by a Herald article headlined “Fuel levy hike key for supply price, stability”—has drawn public ire and accusations that Geza’s claims have been vindicated.

Effective May 9, the levy on petrol has risen by 28.34% from US$0.177 to US$0.247 per litre, while the diesel levy jumped 19.1% from US$0.157 to US$0.187. The government argues that the increase is necessary to “guarantee fuel availability and stability” amid global disruptions. But many Zimbabweans aren’t buying it.

“This looks like a direct echo of what Geza warned us about. The only difference is now it’s official,” wrote social media user Tirimusango Wenje.

In a Facebook comment thread, followers were quick to agree:

“Geza ane briefing yezvizhinji uhmm” (Geza has briefings on many inside things), said one user.

“Ska pakaipa…Meaning Geza knows all movements,” added another.

The policy move comes amid already dire economic conditions. Fuel price hikes in Zimbabwe often trigger cascading effects across all sectors—from food and transport to manufacturing and public services. Social media users voiced anger at the timing and implications:

“Already price is abnormal… this is nonsense,” wrote one user.

“Running finance doesn’t mean hiking taxes all the time,” another commented.

Economist Dr Prosper Chitambara tried to cast the move in positive light, calling it a “proactive approach” to safeguard essential sectors like farming and health. However, he acknowledged the strain this may place on already struggling consumers.

Energy economist Chipo Moyo said maintaining current fuel prices through May, as confirmed by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), was a relief—but likely temporary.

“Stable fuel prices allow firms to plan. But there’s concern this hike will eventually push through,” she said.

As of now, diesel remains at US$1.52 per litre, and petrol at US$1.61. But citizens remain sceptical. Comments continue to pour in accusing the government of using the levy as a disguised method of extracting funds from an already suffering population.

“The more they tax, the more they steal… it adds to nothing apart from impoverishing the poor,” one user wrote.

If anything, this controversy has handed Geza more credibility—and sharpened public suspicion that the economic burden is being manipulated to benefit a corrupt elite under the guise of “stability.”

