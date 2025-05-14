Five Golfers In Horror Crash

By Sports Reporter—Five professional golfers were involved in a serious accident at the intersection of Samora Machel and Seventh Street in Harare.

The accident happened on Sunday and claimed the life of Zvishavane-based golfer, Morton Kombai, while injuring four others.

The injured are admitted to local medical facilities.

The four are Tonderai Masunga (Zimbabwean), Biggie Chibvuri (Zimbabwean and driver of the vehicle), Victor Kachepatsonga (Malawian), and Lucky Ayisa (Ghanaian).

The five had participated in the FBC-Zimbabwe Open golf tournament.

