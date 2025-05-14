Former Liverpool Forward Explores Sports Development Partnerships In Zimbabwe

Sports Correspondent

Former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey is in Zimbabwe as part of an initiative to explore sports development opportunities, with a particular focus on football growth and international partnerships.

Speaking during his visit, Heskey praised the local football scene, highlighting the untapped potential within the country. “We are here to look at avenues of football development — coaching, grooming, and strategic partnerships,” said Heskey.

His visit comes amid renewed interest in developing Zimbabwe’s sports infrastructure and youth programs, with stakeholders seeking to leverage international expertise to build sustainable systems for talent identification and development.

Heskey, who has been involved in youth football development and mentoring programs in the UK, expressed optimism about the future of Zimbabwean football. He noted that with the right support and investment, the country could become a competitive force on the continental and global stage.

“There is potential in the country,” he added, acknowledging the passion and raw talent seen among young players.

Meetings are underway between Heskey’s delegation and local football authorities, academies, and government representatives to explore possible collaborations in coaching education, grassroots programs, and technical support.

The initiative is seen as a promising step toward revitalizing Zimbabwe’s footballing fortunes and creating pathways for young athletes to succeed both locally and internationally.

