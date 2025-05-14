High Court Grants Bail to 89 Protesters Arrested Over 31 March Demo

Harare – 14 May 2025

The High Court of Zimbabwe has today granted bail to 89 opposition-linked protesters who were arrested in connection with the 31 March 2025 demonstrations. The ruling comes after the group, which includes high-profile activists and youths from across the country, filed a consolidated appeal against the lower court’s decision to deny them bail.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Muremba set aside the Magistrate’s earlier ruling and ordered the release of all appellants upon payment of USD$100 each to the Clerk of Court at Harare Magistrates Court. The judge also imposed strict conditions, requiring each accused to reside at their stated addresses and report to designated police stations every fortnight until the matter is finalised.

Some of the named appellants—such as Joseph Gatsi, Kudzanai Murungweni, Memory Dehwe, and Munyaradzi Kanonama—were ordered to report at Chegutu, Sanyati, Rusape, and Glendale police stations respectively.

The appellants are facing charges of public violence, breach of peace, and bigotry under section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law Code following what authorities described as “unlawful assembly and incitement.” Human rights lawyers, however, argue that the arrests were politically motivated and meant to crush dissent.

The bail ruling is a significant legal victory for the accused and comes amid growing scrutiny over Zimbabwe’s deteriorating human rights climate.

The court warned all appellants not to interfere with ongoing investigations.

Developing story…

